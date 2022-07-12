County board declares emergency tied to flash flooding

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday declared a state of emergency following last week’s flash flooding that brought damage to several county and township gravel roads.

The heavy rains — estimated at between 5 and 6 inches in some parts of the county — also led to flooding for some residents.

Freeborn County Emergency Management Director Rich Hall said the disaster declaration ties to public infrastructure damages received.

The damage met or exceeded 50% of the county federal damage indicator.

He estimated at least $150,000 in damages on gravel county and township roads in Albert Lea, Alden, Freeman, Pickerel Lake and Mansfield townships.

If the disaster declaration is approved, the state would be responsible for 75% of the repairs to the damages to public infrastructure with the county paying the remaining share.

It does not cover individual damages.

He mentioned potential funding for individuals with damage through Semcac and also noted the city of Albert Lea would match a portion of donations.