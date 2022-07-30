Court dispositions: April 6-13, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

April 6

Joanna Gisselle Maldonado, 22, Mower County Jail, Austin. 8/23/19 offense. Count 1: Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed. 6/1/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – gross misdemeanor DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 330 days, credit for time served 219 days. Fees $155. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Jamie Duane Mead, 34, 1504 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Motor vehicle registration – intent to escape tax. Dismissed. Count 2: Switched plates. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $465.

Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 33, Minnesota Correctional Facility – Stillwater. 10/7/21 offense. Count 1: Communicating to another that an explosive device is present – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months. Concurrent with other case. Fees $205. 9/30/21 offense. Count 1: Felony theft. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 23 months. Restitution $450. Fees $205. Count 2: Offering forged check – felony. Dismissed. 10/6/22 offense. Count 1: Felony theft. Dismissed. Count 2: Offering forged check – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 23 months. Concurrent with other case. Fees $205.

Heather Rae Beckius, 44, 217 Concord St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Kristopher Alan Knutson, 36, 78459 150th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

April 7

Brittany Marie Calhoun, 27, 1216 ½ St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $30. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Ronald Thomas Waller, 56, 2911 20th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $141.95. Fees $280.

Shawn Michael O’Reilly, 36, 100 1st Ave. NE, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle, owner violation. Fees $280.

Wah Nay Say, 26, 1203 4th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 363 days, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,005. Consecutive with other case. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

April 8

Joseph Theodore Appelof, 53, 23 Higbie Ave. W., Minnesota Lake. Count 1: Harassment – violate restraining order. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $390.

Michael Eric Blomquist, 52, no current address. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for time served 22 days. Fees $80.

Count 2: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Dismissed.

Bethany Ariana Emanuelson, 28, 3938 28th St. W, Northfield. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 36 days, credit for time served 36 days. Fees $155. Count 2: Give Peace Officer false name, birth date or ID card. Local confinement for 36 days, credit for time served 36 days. Fees $155. Count 3: Emergency powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule. Dismissed.

Stephanie Nicole Okland, 32, 2333 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Anthony Lee Weber, 39, 2408 Plymouth Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Felony possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree. Local confinement for 53 days, credit for time served 523 days. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 28 months, stay for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Count 2: Misdemeanor unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle. Dismissed. Count 3:Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed.

Lacey Beth Wellentin, 37, 825 S. Front St., Mankato. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs, not marijuana – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205.

Gordon Alan Stout, 57, 201 Central Ave., Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

James Roy Bailey, 35, 2510 Cavell Ave., Golden Valley. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Kimberly Anne Bonilla, 40, 1002 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 335 days, credit for time served four days. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,080. Consecutive sentence. Count 3: Misdemeanor driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: Misdemeanor open bottle law. Dismissed.

Jody Michael Buhl, 30, 301 12th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Speeding 64/55. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Jessica Lee Chau, 42, 310 E. Clark, Albert Lea. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Kim Marie Crawford, 61, 109 7th Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs, not marijuana. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $310.

Moreno Noe Diaz, 25, 1928 Maple St., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

April 12

Tru DaJuan, 19, 1807 Oakwood, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Nicole Paula Cuevas, 24, 507 N. Ross St., Bricelyn. Count 1: Obstruct legal process. Dismissed. Count 2: Disorderly conduct. Guilty. Count 3: Criminal damage to property. Guilty. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 87 days, credit for time served three days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205.

Spenser Adam Edwards, 32, 707 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Give Peace Officer false name, birthdate or ID card. Guilty. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – unregistered – alter or deface registration. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Guilty. Local confinement for ten days, credit for time served two days. Fees $80.

Ciji Marie Gleason, 39, 611 Minnesota Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Motor vehicle registration – operate unregistered vehicle without plates on public streets. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver who is not the owner must later produce proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Linda Ann Kuiper, 65, 800 4th Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Guilty. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle, owner violation. Guilty. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $225.

Joshua Dean Lee, 40, 209 Main St. E, Twin Lakes. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 43 days, credit for time served 17 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205.

Eric Melendez, 33, 2230 Burma Ln., South St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Kweh Nee, 43, 118 3rd Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 89 days, credit for time served one day. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $455. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Mue She, 37, 403 6th St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jacob Harm Wilde, 44, 307 2nd St. E., Lyle. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

April 13

Shyane Marie Mensing, 34, 208 14th Ave. NE, Waseca. Count 1: Receiving stolen property. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 68 days, credit for time served 22 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $300. Fees $300.

Nathaniel James Nelson, 24, 214 2nd Ave. N, Albert Lea. 214 2nd Ave. N, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $680. Count 4: Traffic – duty to drive with care, speed greater than reasonable. Dismissed.

Drew Michael Rosenthal, 25, 1505 6th St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $50.

Arturo Isaiah Segovia, 33, 917 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Drivers License – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Shannon Patrick Sullivan, 56, 961 Forest St., St. Paul. Count 1: Felony theft. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 20 days, credit for time served 20 days. Fees $205. Count 2: Fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed.

Joseph Brandon Bryson, 28, 1118 Hearthstone Dr., Cincinnati, Ohio. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Eddy De Los Santos, 53, 1019 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $280.

De’Markeios Lukerry Hollins, 36, 2005 Jefferson Rd., Northfield. Count 1: Drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle. Fees $230.

Josiah Malachi Johnson, 27, 1030 Broadway Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Niecheshay Brittany Ciara Johnson, 27, 600 11th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Shay McArthur Nelson, 48, 88302 190th St., Oakland. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 87 days, credit for time served 3 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $300.

Abdirizak Sadak Sheikh, 27, 2930 Blaisdell Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Duty to drive with due care. Dismissed. Count 2: No insurance driver. Restitution $1,947.04.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.