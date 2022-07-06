Court dispositions: March 11-15, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

March 11

Bryce Alan Long, 25, 1204 8th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Jeffery Alan Riedmaier, 55, 921 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – owner who is not driver must later produce proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Andrea Jean Anderson, 50, 27853 800th Ave., Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 335 days, credit for time served three days. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $700. Count 3: Motor vehicle registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Dismissed.

Hamze Ali Kalif, 19, 1501 Girard Ave. N, Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding 95/55. Fees $380. Count 2: Instruction permit violation. Dismissed.

March 14

Eric Bernard Clark, 33, 38 2nd St. NW, Oelwein, IA. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Enriquez Oscar Saaverdra, 47, 2403 N. Milo, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Dylan James Kroupa, 28, 441 Main St., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

March 15

Jesse Allen Wise, 48, Redwood County Jail, Redwood Falls. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 60 days, credit for time served 60 days. Restitution $13.70. Fees $80.

Dane Adam Sorensen, 34, 78467 Co. Rd. 46, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Christopher Martin Vanerp, 54, 19757 710th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $200.

Laron Tyvell Wilcoxson, 27, 4027 Russell Ave. N, Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.