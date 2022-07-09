Court dispositions: March 16-23, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

March 16

Brian Alexander Hamlin, 48, 121 1/2 Lake Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – offensive, abusive, noisy or obscene. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $140.

Darren Eugene Morrison, 37, 9070 2nd Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer by means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate no contact order – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 82 days, credit for time served 82 days. Fees $155. Count 3: Pharmacy – possess, control, manufacture, sell, furnish, dispense or dispose of hypodermic syringes – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Vannassa Rose Rascon, 35, 800 W. Oakland Ave., Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Zachary Michael Garcia, 29, 337 Evenson St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration– unregistered or certificate revoked. Fees $300.

March 17

Destany Jade Luna, 23, 821 10th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle-driver violation. Fees $200. Count 3: Motor vehicle registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $30.

Yorman Reyes Marin, 41, no valid address. Count 1: Trespass – return to property within one year. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 90 days. Fees $80.

Ashokkumar M. Patel, 55, 2153 Grand Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Furnishing alcohol to an underage person – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Aiding and abetting possession of an alcoholic beverage by an underage person. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Alexadra Villafranco Tovar, 18, 802 18th St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $200.

March 18

Lucas Paul Jerdee, 41, 1224 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Rebecca Sue Olson, 54, RR #3, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

March 21

Adam Edward Homan, 39, 208 College St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $280.

Gabriel Lee Kyriss, 18, 1420 Lee Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180

Seth Michael Hosea, 24, 1629 Republic St., Cincinnati, OH. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Dylan James Kroupa, 28, 441 W. Main St., Glenville. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Josiah Malachi Johnson, 27, General delivery, Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding 104/70. Fees $380. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

March 22

Joseph Raymond Klein, 36, 8401 Center Dr., Spring Lake Park. Count 1: Fifth-degree felony drug possession. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stay for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $80.

Misty Star Possehl, 41, 72331 239th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fifth-degree gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 312 days, credit for time served 53 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205.

Alex Hernandez, 37, 1316 4th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Nicholas Wayne Thamez, 28, No valid address. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – second -degree gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test: blood or urine as required. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 327 days, credit for time served 38 days. Fees $900. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – open bottle law – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

March 23

Anthony George Jimenez Gonzalez, 28, 801 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200. Count 3: Speeding – exceed limit 40/30. Fees $40.

Cole Ryan Keyeski, 26, 905 Lakeview Blvd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – theft of motor fuel from retailer. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $91.65. Fees $75.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.