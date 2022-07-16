Court dispositions: March 23-29, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

March 23

Dylan Scott Lutter, 30, 2005 N. Sunrise Dr., St. Peter. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed. Count 2: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution. $22.09. Fees $130.

William Joseph Yanchulis, 41, Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $205.

Brady Lee Jensen, 35, 31369 740th Ave., Hartland. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $500. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – driving while impaired. Dismissed.

Ler Gay, 27, 705 7th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – combination of any two alcohol or controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – not marijuna. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605.

Freddy Alexander Lopez-Fajardo, 27, 303 E. 6th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – No Minnesota driver’s license. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Abdirizak Sadak Sheikh, 27, 2930 Blaisdell Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – duty to drive with care. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance driver. Fees $280.

March 24

Fernando Miguel Castanon, 25, 2306 Forest Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

James Robert Hayes-Vierkant, 29, 1269 Taylor Ave., Belmond, IA. Count 1: Damage to property – fourth degree misdemeanor – intentional damage. Dismissed. Count 2: Give peace officer false name, birthdate or ID card. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $280. Restitution reserved for 60 days. Count 3: Disorderly conduct – offensive, abusive, noisy or obscene. Dismissed.

Jessica Ann Hutfles, 32, 410 Massachusetts Ave. S., Mason City, IA. Count 1: Second-degree felony assault with a dangerous weapon. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 154 days, credit for time served 154 days. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $205. Count 2: Intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Carrying a pistol in a public place without a permit – felony. Dismissed.

Dominic Joseph Marshall, 37, 2200 Sam Simbon Pl, Carrollton, TX. Count 1: Theft – theft of motor fuel from retailer. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $29.32. Fees $150.

Will Terrance Steene, 19, 79317 113th St., Glenville. Count 1: Drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees. $75.

Tess Rose Bergevin, 18, 7326 Dawn Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Mark Graig Hagen, 64, 20285 810th Ave., Hayward. Count 1: Restricted license violation. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 365 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $780. Count 2: Traffic – careless driving. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Timothy Killian Loverink, 19, 100 Park Ave. E, Hollandale. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Josh David Martin, 19, 30495 750th Ave., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Rodolfo Lopez Jr., 25, 3441 334th Ln., Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Traffic – duty to drive with care. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $8,500. Fees $80.

Jay Duane Mathahs, 51, 656 Harrison St., Thompson, IA. Count 1: Third-degree gross misdemeanor – DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Russell Wayne Riais, 44, no current address. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2:

Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 335 days, serve as work release. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $605. Count 3: Gross misdemeanor – carry or possess pistol without permit in public place. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – misdemeanor open bottle. Dismissed.

Eric Lee Sickenger, 47, 118 3rd Ave. NE, Waseca. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Fees $180.

March 25

Sarah Jo Johnson, 40, 260 E. Main St., Alden. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Restitution reserved for 30 days.

Satera Marie Kontz, 35, 1542 Assissi Dr., Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 28 days, credit for time served two days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $130.

Angela Jeanette Leonard, 34, 521 W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: False name to Peace Officer – gross misdemeanor. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 279 days, credit for time served 86 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,055. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Aristeo Martinez III, 35, 2113 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – brawling or fighting. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Jennifer JoAnn Raimann, 46, 800 S. 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Emily Ann Torres, 25, 516 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – brawling or fighting. Local confinement for 10 days, stay 10 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $225. Count 2: Damage to property – fourth-degree misdemeanor – intentional damage. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Zane Ryan Wyant, 23, 919 Main St. W, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Kollyn James Alwes, 20, 206 4th St. NW, Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Tarah Carolyn Hoiseth Larsen, 38, 23716 830th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – unregistered or certificate revoked. Fees $300. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Michael Dean Morrow, 49, 51348 State Highway 13, Waterville. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 177 days, credit for time served three days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed.

Gustaof Oscar Ogren, 18, 10061 89th Ave. SE, Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Joseph Khodadad Alizadeh, 21, 16 Evergreen Rd., North Oaks. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Michael Lee Murphy, 72, 50230 240th St., Austin. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $880.

March 29

Daniel Lozada Rodriguez, 54, 2019 Main St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

William Eugene Yancey II, 58, 118 5th Ave. N., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $580.

Abigail Rose Aldrich, 18, 226 4th St. NW, Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.