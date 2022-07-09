Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 8, 2022

By Submitted

Four full tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday. 

Winners were the following: 

  • First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
  • Second: Gail Schmidt and Larry Heimsness
  • Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
  • Fourth: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Five full tables played on Wednesday, and winners were the following:

  • First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
  • Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
  • Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
  • Fifth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
  • Players came from Northwood, Mason City, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin.

This competitive game is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting at 11:30 a.m. Call 437-2750 if you need a partner.  

The lunch room opens at 11 a.m. for those who want to have lunch before the games start.

