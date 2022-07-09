Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 8, 2022
Four full tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday.
Winners were the following:
- First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
- Second: Gail Schmidt and Larry Heimsness
- Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
- Fourth: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Five full tables played on Wednesday, and winners were the following:
- First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
- Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
- Fifth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
- Players came from Northwood, Mason City, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin.
This competitive game is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting at 11:30 a.m. Call 437-2750 if you need a partner.
The lunch room opens at 11 a.m. for those who want to have lunch before the games start.