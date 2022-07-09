Duplicate bridge winners announced

Four full tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday.

Winners were the following:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Gail Schmidt and Larry Heimsness

Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Fourth: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Five full tables played on Wednesday, and winners were the following:

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Fifth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Players came from Northwood, Mason City, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin.

This competitive game is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting at 11:30 a.m. Call 437-2750 if you need a partner.

The lunch room opens at 11 a.m. for those who want to have lunch before the games start.