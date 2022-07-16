Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 15, 2022

By Submitted

Players from Northwood, Mason City, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin, played duplicate bridge at the Senior Center in Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday. Nine teams played both days this week. 

Winners on Tuesday were the following:

  • First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
  • Second/third tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
  • Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Larry Heimsness

Wednesday winners were the following:

  • First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Second: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
  • Third: Edna Knobbe and Romelle Enderson
  • Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

