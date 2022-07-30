Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 29, 2022

By Submitted

Players came from Mason City and Northwood, Rose Creek, Blooming Prairie, Albert Lea and Austin and filled up five tables both Tuesday and Wednesday. Winners on Tuesday were the following: 

  • First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
  • Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen
  • Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
  • Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
  • Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

Wednesday winners were the following:

  • First: Bonnie Fritz and Tom Flaherty
  • Second: Vandy Newman and Loren Cleland
  • Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
  • Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
  • Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

More News

World War II, Korean War vet awarded Quilt of Valor

Court dispositions: April 6-13, 2022

Dornink receives First-Term Legislator of the Year Award this week

Farmers market basket given away

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials