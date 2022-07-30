Duplicate bridge winners announced

Players came from Mason City and Northwood, Rose Creek, Blooming Prairie, Albert Lea and Austin and filled up five tables both Tuesday and Wednesday. Winners on Tuesday were the following:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

Wednesday winners were the following: