Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 29, 2022
Players came from Mason City and Northwood, Rose Creek, Blooming Prairie, Albert Lea and Austin and filled up five tables both Tuesday and Wednesday. Winners on Tuesday were the following:
- First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
- Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
- Fourth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
- Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver
Wednesday winners were the following:
- First: Bonnie Fritz and Tom Flaherty
- Second: Vandy Newman and Loren Cleland
- Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
- Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson