Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To new businesses opening in Albert Lea.

We’ve seen a steady flow of new businesses starting in Albert Lea, and this week was no different.

Harbor Freight Tools, the first of three businesses to take over the former Shopko building at Northbridge Mall, opened this week to customers in a soft opening with its official grand opening slated for Aug. 6.

The company has goods in the categories of automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies and hand tools, among others.

Big Lots has also announced it will open next to Harbor Freight Tools, and an announcement is expected soon about the remaining space in the building.

Also this week, Scooter’s Coffee had a groundbreaking with plans to open a drive-thru coffee shop at 810 S.E. Marshall St.

We thank these companies for their investment in Albert Lea, and we hope people, as always, will support our local businesses.

To allowing students, staff and seniors to get into athletic events for free.

The Albert Lea school board this week approved ticket prices for schoolwide events and will allow employees, students and senior citizens the chance to get into athletic events for free.

Staff and students will also be able to get into music events for free, while seniors will be charged $6. Other prices were approved for adults and visiting students.

We appreciate the board approving these prices and allowing students, especially, the opportunity to take part in these activities at no charge.

This will allow them to participate in productive events in the community, support their fellow students and build school pride at the same time.

We hope they take advantage of it.

To Albert Lea native Jake Thompson.

Congratulations to Albert Lea native Jake Thompson, who this week was signed by the Miami Marlins.

After graduating from Albert Lea High School in 2016, Thompson spent his college career at South Dakota State University, Kentucky and then Oklahoma State.

During his high school career, Thompson, the son of Carol and Stan Thompson, was named one of the top seniors in the state and was named Big Nine Conference Player of the Year as well as Section 1AAA MVP.

We are proud of his successes and are excited to see his career continue with Major League Baseball.