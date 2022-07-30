Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To having a full former Shopko building again.

Though some people have expressed mixed feelings this week about the news that Dollar Tree will open a second store in Albert Lea in part of the former Shopko building at Northbridge Mall, we are pleased to see that this building will soon be full again.

It is no small task to recruit businesses, and we are excited the space will be put back to use.

In addition to the Dollar Tree, Harbor Freight Tools opened last week in the northern part of the building, and Big Lots is expected to open in the middle portion around Halloween. Dollar Tree will be in the southernmost part of the building next to the rest of the mall.

We look forward to having these retail options in the community and are pleased with the continued growth taking place right now in the city.

To comfortable temperatures this week.

If you’ve been outside this week, you can’t help but notice the drop in humidity and temperatures.

The high for Wednesday was in the lower 80s, and on Thursday, the high was only 73.

We hope you’ve been able to get out and enjoy it while you can as hot weather is on the horizon — of course right in time for the week of the fair.

The forecast next week calls for a high near 88 on Tuesday and a high near 97 on Wednesday.

We encourage people to take precautions if you’re out and about at the fair, including staying hydrated; wearing loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing; and wearing sunscreen.

Pace yourself and take advantage of cooling stations or air-conditioned locations as much as possible. Make sure to check on friends or neighbors and never leave children or pets in cars.

To the new partnership between Riverland Community College and Minnesota State University-Mankato.

We were pleased to hear Riverland Community College and Minnesota State University-Mankato this week announce a new collaborative agreement that will streamline the process for nursing students to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Through the Maverick Advance Plan, the Mankato-based college will offer 100% online education toward a Registered Nurse Baccalaureate Completion degree for those who receive their Associate of Science nursing degree at Riverland.

Nurses completing their associates degree at RCC will also gain 30 credits toward the RN degree at MSU.

The Riverland dean over the nursing department said historically it has been hard to get a bachelor’s degree in nursing because the students had to be on campus, but the new program provides flexibility with that, allowing the students to do it online.

We thank the two colleges for working together to establish this partnership and know it will be beneficial to the students in this area.

This expands on a previous program between Riverland and Mankato State approved in 2015 that opened up pathways to four-year degrees at Mankato.