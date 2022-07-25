EST/LINDQUIST, L.

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota Mower County

District Court

Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

50-PR-22-1269

Case Type: Formal

Unsupervised

Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing

In re the Estate of Lee E Lindquist, Decedent

You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.

Hearing Information

September 16,2022

Probate Hearing

3:00 PM

The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video and audio unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Jeffrey Kritzer, Mower County District Court.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.

You must:

Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.

Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.govJRemote-Hear

ings.asPx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.

Contact the court at 507-509-7013 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video and audio.

To join by Internet:

1. Type https://zoomgov.com/io

inin your browser’s address bar.

2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):

Meeting ID: 160 368 9113

Passcode: 551836

3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.

4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.

5. Click Share Video.

To join by telephone (if you are unable to join by internet):

Be sure you know how to mute your phone when you are not speaking and unmute it again to speak.

1. Call Toll-Free: 1-833-568-8864

2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode:

Meeting ID: 160 368 9113

Passcode: 551836

Para obtener más información y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido cómo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.

Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings00 ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad up qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u 500 gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.

Dated: July 12, 2022

Kristine M. Bartness

Mower County Court Administrator

201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3

Austin MN 55912

507-509-7013

cc: Daniel Thomas Donnelly

Albert Lea Tribune:

Jul. 23 and 30, 2022

EST/LINDQUIST, L.