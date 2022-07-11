EST/THORSON, V.
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Estate of Verona P. Thorson, Decedent
Court File No. 24-PR-22-813
AMENDED NOTICE
OF INFORMAL PROBATE
OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated November 4, 1998, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Larry Olson, whose address is 1112 Foothills Circle, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: June 27, 2022
D. Busian
Registrar
Rebecca S. Mittag Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Abby Leach Schumaker
Leach Law PLLC
1206 W Front St. 1
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0398442
Telephone: (507) 369-5953
Email: abby@leachlawal
bertlea.com
