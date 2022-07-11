PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Estate of: WARREN

HUBBARD THORSON,

Decedent

Court File No. 24-PR-22-1013

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on August 9, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., by this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

Dated: 06/27/2022

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Abby K. Leach

Leach Law PLLC

1206 West Front Street

Albert Lea, MN, 56035

Attorney License No: 0398442

Telephone: (507) 369-5953

Email: abby@leachlawal

bertlea.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Jul. 2 and 9, 2022

EST/THORSON, W.