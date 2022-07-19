Fern Urbatsch, 97, passed away with family by her side on July 15, 2022, at Thorne Crest Senior Living in Albert Lea, MN.

Fern was born on November 20, 1924, at home, to Roy Leonard and Eva Maurine (Molsberry) Harman in Plymouth, Iowa. She was baptized in the Methodist Episcopal Church in Plymouth. She graduated from Plymouth High School and later from Iowa State University with a degree in Child Development.

She was united in marriage to Robert Wayne Urbatsch on June 15, 1946, at the Plymouth Methodist Church. They created their home in Ames, Iowa before moving to Albert Lea, MN in 1950. She was a teacher and later became the Director of the United Preschool for 28 years.

Fern was active in the United Methodist Church and was the first female chair of the Board of Trustees. She held many offices in the United Methodist Women’s organizations as well as being President of the YWCA Board. She was active in the YMCA, Naeve Hospital Auxiliary, AAUW, Delta Kappa Gamma, P.E.O., AVMA Auxiliary, MVMA Auxiliary, MNAEYC and NAEYC. She was the narrator for the Pelican Breeze Sparkplug with Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Legion Auxiliary, and DA Auxiliary. She loved to play bridge, but most of all valued time with family and friends.

Preceding Fern in death are her husband, Robert; a son, Randy Urbatsch; a daughter, Lori Ogle; parents, Roy and Eva; a brother, Robert (Dorothy) Harman; brothers-in-law, Forrest (Dorothy) Urbatsch and Harley Urbatsch; sister-in-law, Pearl Urbatsch; and niece and nephews, Kathy, Craig, and Brad Harman.

Fern is survived by her children, Steven (Susan) Urbatsch, Nancy (Larry) Flann, daughter-in-law, Kathy Urbatsch, and son-in-law, Dennis Ogle; grandchildren, Robert Urbatsch, Eva Urbatsch, Kyle (Kendra) Flann, and Rachel (Brent) Willis; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Tiffany Willis, and Kayelynne, Khloe, and Kenlie Flann; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service for Fern will be held at 11AM on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Albert Lea United Methodist Church. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 10AM until the time of service. Inurnment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Albert Lea Family YMCA, 2021 West Main Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or Youth For Christ, 116 W Clark St, Albert Lea, MN 56007.