FILE 040675F02

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 13, 2016

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $70,951.00

MORTGAGOR(S): John Hinderscheid and Melissa Hinderscheid, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: May 17, 2016 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A-521832

And Reformed By Court Order:

Recorded: September 01, 2020 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A544141

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Dated: October 31, 2018

Recorded: November 05, 2018 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A534971

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1008671-0000047571-3

Lender or Broker: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn

Property Address: 79433 County Road 46, Albert Lea, MN 56007-7054

Tax Parcel ID Number: 070070033

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that part of Government Lot 5 in Section 7, Township 102 North, Range 20 West of the 5th P.M., Freeborn County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Commencing at the N 1/4 corner of said Section 7, Township 102 North, Range 20 West; thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 59.9 feet, on an assumed bearing on the north line of said Government Lot 5; thence South 09 degrees 25 minutes East a distance of 224.02 feet; thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 245.00 feet, on a line parallel with the north line of said Government Lot 5, to the point of beginning;

thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 115.76 feet;

thence North 04 degrees 09 minutes West a distance of 61.16 feet;

thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 120.19 feet;

thence South 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 61.00 feet, to the point of beginning.

AND ALSO

Beginning at a point on the north line of Government Lot 5 in Section 7, Township 102, North, Range 20 West of the 5th P.M., Freeborn County, Minnesota, which point is 59.9 feet west of the N 1/4 corner of said section;

thence South 09 degrees 25 minutes East 224.02 feet;

thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes West 245.40 feet on a line parallel with the north line of said Government Lot 5;

thence North 00 degrees 00 minutes East 61.00 feet;

thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes West 120.19 feet on a line parallel with the north line of said Government Lot;

thence North 04 degrees 09 minutes West 160.42 feet to the north line of said Government Lot;

thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes East 340.55 feet on the north line of said Government Lot, to the point of beginning;

being part of Government Lot 5 in Section 7, Township 102 North, Range 20 West, Freeborn County, Minnesota.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $87,841.77

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 08, 2022 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Law Enforcement Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 08, 2023, or the next business day if March 08, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: July 22, 2022

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 040675F02

Albert Lea Tribune: July 23, 30, Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2022

040675F02