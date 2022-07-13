Find out about improving soil health

Thank you for printing an article about Land Stewardship Project’s field day opportunity in your online July 9-10 edition. I am a fairly recent member to LSP, and I hope to attend the event on Wednesday, July 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mike Hunnicutt’s certified organic farm, 31679 640th Ave., Hartland. As a landowner in Freeborn County, and a person who is intent upon caring for the soil that sustains us, I am very interested to learn about the three production strategies that will be showcased at the LSP event. As mentioned in your article, these are 1) Hunnicutt’s rye cover crop and conventional tillage practices along with a cost analysis discussion on each; 2) Mike and James Koziolek’s (Wells) approach of using a roller crimper with no-till cover cropping of soybeans into rye, minimum tillage and cover crop varieties; and 3) research findings as presented by Lea Vereecke of Rodale Institute. All this and a light supper are free of charge to attendees. Farmers and landowners who want to improve the health of their soil and combat erosion can find out more about this interesting event at landstewardshipproject.org. Again, thank you for printing the article. It is important for all of us to learn about new alternative ways of farming.

Meg Nielsen

Glenville