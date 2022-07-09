Get your heart pumping, give blood or platelets to help prevent blood shortage

The American Red Cross and Discovery are partnering for Shark Week and invite people to dive in to help save lives by giving blood or platelets in July. The Red Cross saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month, and donors are asked to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer, according to a press release.

In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed — one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years. In the Minnesota and Dakotas region, 12.4% less donations were made than expected. When less people answer the call to donate, the blood supply shrinks — and that could mean blood products aren’t ready for hospital staff to reach for in emergencies.

Thanks to Discovery, all who come to give blood or platelets in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package that includes:

Beach bike

Smokeless portable fire pit

Paddle board

Kayak

$500 gift card to put toward accessories

Those who come to give July 21-24 will get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last. Details are available at rcblood.org/sharkweek.

By making and keeping blood and platelet donation appointments in July, donors can connect with patients through a lifesaving gift. To book a time to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming drives

• Monday: 1 to 6 p.m., Geneva Community Center, 405 First Ave. SE

• Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 404 Fountain St.

• Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1721 Bay Oaks Drive

• Friday: Noon to 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 702 U.S. Highway 69 S.