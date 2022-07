Feb. 10, 1952 – July 2, 2022

CLARKS GROVE, Minn. – Glen Salthe, 70, Clarks Grove, Minn., died Saturday, July 2, in his home.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at Ellendale (N.D.) United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.