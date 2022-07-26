Hammer Road closed to through traffic for 3 weeks starting Thursday

Hammer Road in Albert Lea, between Y.H. Hanson Avenue and Sorensen Road (Freeborn County Road 45), will be closed to through traffic for about three weeks, starting Thursday, according to the city of Albert Lea. Crews will be replacing three culverts in this part of the roadway.

Access will remain open to residents along the road, including Tiger Hills, though access will be available from only one direction, depending on the culvert being replaced at the time.

All other traffic will need to detour north to Interstate 90 from Bridge Avenue or 255th Street (County Road 25) from Sorensen Road.

For more information, call the City Engineering Department at 507-377-4325.