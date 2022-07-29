House damaged by fire in Alden

An attic fire was reported at 5:58 p.m. Thursday at 356 S. Broadway in Alden.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two people were in the house at the time of the fire and were able to safely evacuate.

The Sheriff’s Office stated it is likely the fire was caused by firecrackers that were thrown up in the attic. A witness also reported hearing a few different bangs.

The fire remains under investigation.

The Alden Fire Department was assisted by Conger and Freeborn departments. The Minnesota State Patrol was also at the scene.

The home is owned by Jesse Lee.