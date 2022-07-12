June 10, 1988 – July 10, 2022

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Izaak Epland, 34, New Town, N.D., died Sunday, July 10, in an accident.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills, Iowa. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 16, at Emmons (Minn.) Lutheran Church. Pastor Ryan Henkel will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Arrangements by Schott Funeral Home.

