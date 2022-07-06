Letter: Biden does not control the world

I think Liz Cheney deserves to get the Medal of Honor. I think President Biden should award her this for doing all the police work on the Republican Party. This should be a good start in doing this. This needs to be done on all politicians. Everyone knows they spend more time campaigning than they do solving our problems. This country is a democracy. In a democracy the majority rules. By most polls that are taken, the majority want pro-choice. Usually around 70%. The majority wants more gun control — usually about 90%. The Supreme Court consists of six Republicans and three Democrats. So if you are upset of the way their rulings come down you know who to blame. The Republicans are blaming Biden for all the ills this country is having right now. High inflation, cost of goods in the store, high gas prices and everything else they can think of. If you look this up, all the other countries are having more of a problem with all of these than we are. Biden does not control the world. Obama got a lot of accusations when he was president. The Republicans tried to make weak-minded people think that this country was going down the tube. Obama has been voted the 10th-best president this country has ever had. I find it hard to believe the way these Trumpsters still stick by him and will vote for him if he runs again. Talk about weak minds. They will make up every excuse they can think of to cover his atrocities. If Liz Cheney is on the ballot on any future election, I will have a hard time not voting for her even though she is a Republican. I have been asked several times of when I am going to write another letter to the editor. Thanks for asking. And, yes, I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea