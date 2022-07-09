Letter: Charge Trump or move on 

Democrats have spent a year and half investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. I wonder how many millions they have spent on that year and half? They hired a TV producer to help them plan their speeches on national TV so they can get the facts to the American voters. I wonder what that cost? The Republican member Liz Cheney has been out in front of the American people so much she has decided she may run for president at the next election. Either charge President Trump with something or get on to the problems of the country — inflation, border crisis, drugs, crime, mass shootings, Ukraine and China.

Russel Tordoff

Glenville