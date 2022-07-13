Letter: Consider job as a substitute teacher or paraprofessional

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Submitted

This letter is to recommend working at your local school as either a substitute teacher or as a paraprofessional. I gave it a try against the advice of several people, and I’m very glad I made the decision to apply. The kids, for the most part, are very well behaved and the staff is very appreciative. Getting my variance for a substitute teacher’s license was fairly easy and quick.

So if you want to have a job with flexible hours, that is very rewarding and almost always enjoyable, I encourage you to contact your local school to ask how you can join their team of adults helping kids to learn.

Dawn Claussen

Glenville

