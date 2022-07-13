Letter: Consider these thoughts on abortion issue

I have thought of doing this many times but always talked myself out of it until now. I am a mother, grandmother and a retired secondary health/physical education teacher. This is strictly my thoughts and often wonder if I am the only one or if others feel the same way. I am very tired of the media only reporting one side of an issue versus the entire issue. Example: Roe vs. Wade. Ever since this was overturned, all we ever hear about is the woman’s rights because it’s her body. This raises a lot of questions for me. What about the father’s rights? There are all kinds of men who are wonderful fathers — or could be. We never hear anything about that. What about the option of putting the baby up for adoption? There are lots of couples who would make wonderful parents but are unable to have their own. We never hear about that either. Where is the self respect and respect for others? Why do people allow themselves to be used and then tossed aside like trash? What are parents teaching their kids? Kids at any age are learning just by watching and listening. Is it what you really want them to learn? I am led to believe that abortion is being used as a method of birth control, which is wrong. When a suspect murders his girlfriend and she’s pregnant, he gets charged with a double homicide. How is abortion different? In my mind, it’s not. Pregnancy can be prevented in the first place. It is not strictly up to a female to prevent it because men are half of the issue. They need to step up to the plate and take their responsibility as well. In regards to rape, incest, mother’s health and baby’s health, I believe each case should be considered individually between mother, father and doctor. Adoption is always an option for rape/incest victims, but I can also understand if there are mental and emotional issues involved. If a mother’s health or baby’s health is in jeopardy, the situation should be individualized with her doctor. I simply do not believe abortion should be allowed as a method of birth control when pregnancy can be prevented. I hope people will give this some thought!

Barb Willmert

Albert Lea