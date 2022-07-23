Letter: Deer wreaking havoc at gardens 

The community gardens at Brookside are beautiful. We invite you to come down and look around. The produce has begun to ripen. However, some is missing. Oh, the deer have been feasting on our veggies. But it has to be that the two-legged thieves have helped themselves. That first tomato that was turning disappeared. My first English cucumber and the small zucchini that would have been zucchini bread very soon was not there this morning. We all look forward to the first of the season. We all work hard and spend more than a few cents on our gardens. We want to enjoy the fruit of our labors.

Mary Heaney

Albert Lea