Letter: Thanks for the support of food pantry in Albert Lea

The Ecumenical Food Pantry (EFP of Albert Lea and Freeborn County) gives a big thank you shout out to Dave Syverson Ford and our local U.S. post office letter carriers for their recent food drives.

Dave Syverson Ford and employees contributed 2,930 pounds of food in the month of June and our local USPS letter carriers contributed 2,200 pounds of food in the month of May.

Ecumenical Food Pantry is very appreciative of these local food drive contributions. The contributions help fill the gap to serve the hunger needs of our city and county populations.

A thank you to local churches, service clubs, businesses, community donors and our food pantry volunteers for aiding to feed the hungry.

The food pantry is open to anyone, family and individuals, needing food and personal items on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11:45 a.m. It is a non-discriminating food pantry providing a safe and respectful place to service our population’s needs.

The pantry is at First Presbyterian Church, 308 Water St. in Albert Lea.

Chuck Seberson

board of directors

Ecumenical Food Pantry