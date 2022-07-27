Letter: What were you thinking in passing increase? 

Something struck me the other day as I was reading the article about the increase in the “wheelage” tax. And I’ll be frank. I feel it’s at minimum tone deaf to raise taxes on anything when the citizenry is suffering economically as they are right now. And on the south end, I’d say it’s inhumane. If I really let myself go, I’d say it’s flat out evil! What are you people thinking? “It’s only an additional blah blah blah” I don’t care how little you think it is. It’s the principal of it. For gosh sakes, after all we’ve been through the last two years, and now what we’re going through with a demented leader, a flat-out commie-influenced administration, and a Congress that’s probably 70% beholden to influences outside our country. And you want to raise any taxes! Wow! That takes some big ones! Or a very small focus, and it’s not the people’s best interest you’re focused on in this instance. Pray for our leaders to have more compassion for the people they serve. God Bless America!

Doug Warner

Albert Lea