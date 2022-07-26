Man dies in motorcycle crash east of Myrtle

A 71-year-old man died Monday evening after a motorcycle crash four miles east of Myrtle.

Larry Kenneth Helgeson of Rose Creek reportedly died at the scene of the crash, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office stated deputies were notified of the crash at 145th Street and 890th Avenue at 6:09 p.m. The caller stated he believed the driver was deceased.

London first responders were the first to arrive on scene and confirmed that the male driver was deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office stated Helgeson was riding a 1993 black Honda eastbound on 145th Street approaching the curve to go south on 890th Avenue. It appeared he was going too fast for the curve and hit the brakes hard before entering the curve. The motorcycle crossed over the westbound lane and followed the curve until the motorcycle hit the east shoulder and flipped. Helgeson was ejected.

The motorcycle came to rest in the ditch on the east side of the curve to 890th Avenue, and Helgeson was found lying face up just east of the motorcycle.

He was not wearing a helmet and sustained major head trauma.

The crash remains under investigation by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance also assisted at the scene.