Man injured in crash on I-35 near Albert Lea

A 67-year-old man was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester Saturday after a crash on Interstate 35 near Albert Lea.

Jose Francisco Trejo Cartagena of El Salvador received injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Cartagena was driving a 2004 Freightliner straight truck and pulling another straight truck when the truck collided with a 2011 Volvo semi driven by Thomas Edward Voigt, 63, of Des Moines at about 10:30 p.m. Both were southbound on I-35 near milepost 11. After they collided, the trucks came to a rest in the ditch.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.