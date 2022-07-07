MercyOne celebrates one-year anniversary in the Albert Lea community

MercyOne is celebrating its one-year anniversary providing care to Albert Lea and the surrounding communities.

MercyOne Albert Lea Family Medicine and Specialty Care opened in July 2021 in the former Herberger’s space at Northbridge Mall.

Today, in addition to primary health care, the clinic offers onsite specialty and supplemental services including echocardiogram, laboratory, MRI and X-ray. Patients also have access to MercyOne Albert Lea Preferred Health Care. Participating businesses offer MercyOne Albert Lea Preferred Health Care to all their employees, spouses and dependents who are enrolled in the program. MercyOne Home Medical Shop has all of your home medical equipment and supply needs.

MercyOne has a growing list of specialties available, including:

Cardiology

Dermatology

Ear Nose and Throat

Neurology

Orthopedics

Plastic Surgery

Sleep Medicine

Urology

“We’re proud of the partnership we’ve built with the Albert Lea community,” said Rod Schlader, president of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in a press release. “What began with an initial phone call to continue quality local health care, then moved on to intensive planning with the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, and has now grown into a successful relationship with the entire community and surrounding area. We couldn’t be happier to be here in Albert Lea, providing the patient centered care that’s needed and we look forward to building on the positive momentum of this first year.”

All are invited to learn more about our Albert Lea providers and services by visiting mercyone.org/albertlea and register to win a free FitBit Inspire join the anniversary celebration by visiting www.MercyOne.org/health-and-wellness/circleplus/ and registering to win a free FitBit Inspire with a one-year membership to Circle + powered by MercyOne. Your Circle + membership brings you a wellbeing program with unlimited monthly access to what you need to support you on your health journey.