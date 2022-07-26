Michael “Mike” Morgan

Michael Lee Morgan, 75, of Albert Lea, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Born on Sunday August 18, 1946, in Benham, KY, he was a son of the late Elmer and LaVonne (Edwin) Morgan. A proud veteran of the United States Navy, Mike worked as an Aerospace Engineer. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching sports, especially Florida State and Minnesota teams. Mike will be remembered by his loved ones for his great sense of humor and his desire to “never grow up”.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Debbie Morgan; two daughters, Robin (Mike) Gorski and Christi Bonslaver; two stepchildren, Eric (Lea) Anderson and Cindy Miles; three brothers, Larry (Debbie), Richard, and Gary Morgan; a sister, Barbara Schoen; three grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Elmer and LaVonne, Mike is preceded in death by his sister, Carole Handris; and a brother-in-law, James Schoen.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be hosted by the family on September 17, 2022, from 12:30-2:30PM at the Edgewater Park Pavilion, in Albert Lea.