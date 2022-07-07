Mosquito spraying set for tonight

Weekly spraying for mosquito control will start at dusk today in Albert Lea. Mosquito Control of Iowa will provide the spraying service, as contracted by the city of Albert Lea.

In case of rainy or windy weather, Friday will be the back-up day this week.

A reminder that the product used, Evoluer 4-4, a permethrin-based pesticide, is safe yet effective against mosquitoes and gnats. This product has quick knockdown, low odor, and is non-corrosive. This product is registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

For more information about the spraying service, call Mosquito Control of Iowa at 712-848-3295 or visit its website at http:// mosquitocontrolofiowa.net. The website includes FAQs about mosquitoes and control strategies, including links to studies that show mosquito control does not harm bees.

To be removed from the spray area, property owners should contact Ryan Hajek, city of Albert Lea assistant public works director, at 507-377-4377 or rhajek@ci.albertlea.mn.us.

In addition to spraying, the City encourages residents to help control mosquitoes by taking these steps: