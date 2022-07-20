My Point of View: Campaigning on our merits

My Point of View by Robert Hoffman

Our local group of Republican volunteers are many people to be very proud of. We are a growing group with many new young members, many new members of all ages, but we have a lot of people who have spent many years in business, service and politics who have a lot of wisdom and experience they share with us. The Freeborn County Republicans are very lucky to have such a strong bench of volunteers serving our southern Minnesota region. If you were at the Albert Lea Third of July Parade and saw the enormous crowd of Republicans walking together in the parade, you saw a quick snapshot of our team. (A quick snapshot that was 2 1/2 blocks long!)

The Freeborn County Republicans have tried to raise the bar in local politics. We know we need to lead by example, and we are. We are a region in southern Minnesota that voted 100% Republican in the last election in 2020. This is because of the more conservative values our southern Minnesota region shares. We would like to think the success of our local Republicans would be an example for others and that they would recognize the values of our region — values shared by both Republicans and Democrats alike. This is not always entirely the case. There are almost always extremes in any case, and those considered extreme aren’t often taken seriously and are easily written off.

The Freeborn County Republicans look forward to welcoming new volunteers, and we want to hear from those interested in participating in local politics with us. We have a lot of opportunities coming up soon to become acquainted.

The Freeborn County Fair is the first week in August, and the Republicans will have their fair booth under the Grandstand again this year. During the fair week of Aug. 2 through Aug. 7, we will be promoting the upcoming Aug. 9 primary election from our fair booth and introducing ourselves to everyone. Come and say hi to us.

On Monday evening, Aug.8, is our Freeborn County Republicans picnic at the Edgewater Bay Pavilion. Visit us at the Freeborn County Fair for an invite, find us online or contact us directly for more information about the Republicans picnic.

Right after the Freeborn County fair week and the next day after our Freeborn County Republicans picnic is the state’s primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Many great endorsed candidates, like our Sen. Gene Dornink, are on the ballot on Aug. 9. Make sure to get out and vote on Aug. 9 so we can elect exactly who we need to in November.

On Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, is the kick-off open-house for the Freeborn County Republicans headquarters in beautiful historic downtown Albert Lea. The GOP HQ kick-off is the same day as Albert Lea’s Wind Down Wednesday and will be a great evening to officially kick off the election season the day after the primary elections.

The Freeborn County Republicans have a lot of success to be proud about and an amazing election ahead. We are easy to find, welcoming and excited to meet new volunteers. The 2022 elections are going to be a great election for Republicans statewide and especially locally. We look forward to seeing everyone soon.

Robert Hoffman is chairman of the Freeborn County Republicans.