My Point of View: What’s in a label anyway?

My Point of View by Joe Pacovsky

When I read the Republican comments my “law of opposites” often comes to mind. If somebody makes a point for their own purposes, usually the opposite is true. For example, the Republican Point of View of June 6 labeled (or mislabeled) Jeff Ettinger, the Democratic 1st Congressional District candidate, as a “radical Democrat.” Jeff Ettinger was a moderate Republican and supported Mitt Romney in 2012. He is running partly because he was appalled by Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which included Trump’s supporters violently assaulting police officers who were defending the U.S. Capitol.

Please study Jeff Ettinger’s website www.ettingerforcongress.com to review his accomplishments and his positions on issues. Jeff Ettinger strengthened his community and improved opportunities for his employees while also enriching his company’s shareholders. He has mainstream positions on the issues that will improve our Greater Minnesota district.

The previous 1st District Republican Representative voted against certifying the results of our last election after a Republican-inspired mob attacked our Capitol to overthrow our government. Republicans continue to repeat the election lies that resulted in the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt.

Jeff Ettinger supports public schools. Republicans want to divert our public taxes to private schools. They posture this as innocent sounding “vouchers.” If they succeed, our local public schools will be weakened and our children’s and grandchildren’s education will be harmed. Republicans have consistently opposed satisfactory state funding of public-schools. This has driven higher local property taxes.

Jeff Ettinger supports better and more affordable health care. He supports allowing the federal government to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to reduce prescription drug prices. Republicans have consistently opposed negotiating with drug companies to reduce the prices of the drugs we need to survive. This Republican position has protected drug company profits.

Jeff Ettinger has created thousands of good paying jobs. He has run a multi-billion dollar corporation and knows the challenges and responsibilities that are required to succeed. He knows the importance of providing opportunities for people to get the job skills needed to succeed and improve themselves.

Jeff Ettinger supports the rights of women including the right to control their bodies and make their own medical decisions. The Republican Party has declared war on women and has worked to deprive them of this basic human right. The Republican position criminalizes women’s medical decisions and would subject women and their medical providers to criminal scrutiny for even treating tragic miscarriages.

Clarence Thomas, one of the Republican Supreme Court justices, has even suggested that the Supreme Court review the legality of contraceptive services. Republicans have not revealed their preferred penalties for these perceived crimes or whether they will go with Roman Empire crucifixion or stoning or will be more modern with 17th century Puritan-style burning at the stake. These may seem extreme, but Republicans in Ohio are denying terminating the pregnancy of a 10-year-old rape victim. Requiring a 10-year-old child to carry a pregnancy to term is nothing less than barbaric.

The Republican position on women’s bodies is hypocritical. Republicans consistently oppose government regulation. That is unless the regulation controls women’s bodies. They are also opposing services like school lunches, childcare and paid leave that these mothers and babies need to succeed.

After reviewing Jeff Ettinger’s accomplishments and positions and comparing him to his opponent, Republicans’ labeling of Mr. Ettinger is laughable. Jeff Ettinger has the experience and the qualifications to represent our district and help it prosper. It is important that you vote Aug. 9. It is both the primary and the election to fill the open congressional seat. Flip the ballot over and mark both sides.

Republicans are throwing out labels and nicey, nice rhetoric to mask their positions. Please study their policies and their impacts on the quality of life in Minnesota.

Joe Pacovsky is a member of the Freeborn County DFL Party.