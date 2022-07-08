No deaths reported, COVID cases stay relatively level

Under a new COVID-19 tracking system implemented by the state last month, Faribault, Freeborn, Mower, Steele and Waseca counties all rated low for community levels and prevention. The new tracking system does differentiate between the number of new confirmed cases and the number of new probable cases.

Over the last seven days (through Friday), the following were reported in area counties:

33 cases were reported in Steele County, and three people were sent to a hospital for care.

29 cases were reported in Mower County, and four people were sent to a hospital for care.

18 cases were reported in Freeborn County, and one person was sent to a hospital for care.

15 cases were reported in Faribault County, and one person was sent to a hospital for care.

11 cases were reported in Waseca County, and two people were sent to a hospital for care.

In Minnesota, 1,403 cases were reported over the last seven days, and five people died.