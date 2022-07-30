Paid political letter: Cast votes against insurrection sympathizers 

The televised Jan. 6 committee hearings brought numerous particulars to light that I would never have expected. I would have never expected to hear testimony that Donald Trump’s own top advisors rejected the lie that the election was stolen by Joe Biden. I never would have expected to learn that Trump knew that the mob he ordered to the Capitol was armed and prepared to do violence. I never would have expected to hear that Trump chose to do nothing to stop the violence for over three hours, while Mike Pence’s life was in danger, and his security team, fearing for their lives, were calling home to say last good-byes to their wives and families.

Most of all, I did not expect that the sworn testimony that uncovered these revelations came from Republicans who were once loyal and supportive of Donald Trump. At a critical juncture in our nation’s history, they courageously chose loyalty to our country over loyalty to Trump and the GOP.

I would have never expected to think of these Republicans as heroes. But I, a Democrat, do. Doing the right thing in the face of overwhelming opposition from your own party is courageous and honorable.

Those who refuse to condemn those responsible for Jan. 6 show that their loyalty is to their party over their country. They show that their sympathy is with the insurrectionists, not law and order.

On Aug. 9, southern Minnesotans have the choice between Jeff Ettinger, who has denounced the insurrection, and Republican Brad Finstad, who refuses to do so. If Rep. Liz Cheney can risk her career in patriotic valor for the sake of her country, decent Republicans should be willing to cast their votes against insurrection sympathizers and Trump apologists.

Dan Woodring

Wells