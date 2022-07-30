Paid political letter: Law enforcement urges your vote for Dornink on Aug. 9

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) is the largest association representing public safety professionals in the State of Minnesota.

We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Sen. Gene Dornink in the primary election on Aug. 9. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses Gene because he is an exceptional advocate for the citizens in the district.

Dornink is a strong supporter of our public safety officials and first responders. He has stood up against attempts to defund and dismantle the police — and we thank him for that. In the Senate, Dornink will continue to promote vital public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.

Please join us in supporting Sen. Dornink in the primary election on Aug. 9.

Brian Peters

executive director

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association