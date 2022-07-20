Paid political letter: Why Jeff Strom for Freeborn County sheriff?

I’ve observed Jeff Strom to be an empathetic, achieving, responsible leader strong in relationship building and follow through. Jeff’s professional career has spanned over 35 years in Albert Lea, earning the respect and impacting the lives of many, to include both victims and offenders throughout Freeborn County. As a police lieutenant, he served 17 years as first-line supervisor, and most recently nine years in middle management. His leadership was integral in implementing a community policing vision that fit our department and expanded our efforts to a higher level. He successfully carries out our vision — strengthening an environment where members are proud to represent their department; seamless communication at all levels; successful partnerships; members exude professionalism; services are exceptional; members demonstrate pride in our community; and efforts promote the enhancement of the quality of life in the community; creating a more inviting place to live, work and visit.

I greatly appreciate Jeff’s leadership and commitment to our community, and I’m excited to see his dedication expanded throughout Freeborn County.

J.D. Carlson

Albert Lea