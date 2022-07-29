Pistol reported stolen and other reports

A .45 caliber pistol was reported at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at 2301 E. Main St.

Money reported stolen

More than $3,000 was reported stolen from an office at 10:16 a.m. Thursday at 2751 E. Main St. The theft was believed to have happened overnight.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:37 p.m. Thursday at 1609 Bridge Ave.

Man arrested on warrant

Police arrested Joseph Lee Marlin, 39, on a local warrant at 4:32 p.m. Thursday near Jefferson and Madison avenues.

Juveniles cited for obstruction, theft

Police cited two juveniles for obstruction and theft at 5:16 p.m. Thursday at 703 E. Main St.

1 arrested for DUI

Police arrested Ryandale Williamson, 51, for third-degree DUI after receiving a report of a male passed out in the front yard in a vehicle at 11:13 p.m. Thursday at 410 E. Seventh St.

House fire reported in Alden

An attic fire was reported at 5:58 p.m. Thursday at 356 S. Broadway in Alden. Flames were reportedly visible.

Look to the Tribune for more information as it becomes available.