Pistol reported stolen and other reports

Published 6:27 am Friday, July 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

A .45 caliber pistol was reported at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at 2301 E. Main St. 

 

Money reported stolen

More than $3,000 was reported stolen from an office at 10:16 a.m. Thursday at 2751 E. Main St. The theft was believed to have happened overnight.

 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:37 p.m. Thursday at 1609 Bridge Ave. 

 

Man arrested on warrant

Police arrested Joseph Lee Marlin, 39, on a local warrant at 4:32 p.m. Thursday near Jefferson and Madison avenues.

 

Juveniles cited for obstruction, theft

Police cited two juveniles for obstruction and theft at 5:16 p.m. Thursday at 703 E. Main St. 

 

1 arrested for DUI

Police arrested Ryandale Williamson, 51, for third-degree DUI after receiving a report of a male passed out in the front yard in a vehicle at 11:13 p.m. Thursday at 410 E. Seventh St. 

 

House fire reported in Alden

An attic fire was reported at 5:58 p.m. Thursday at 356 S. Broadway in Alden. Flames were reportedly visible. 

