PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST

Published 5:18 am Monday, July 25, 2022

By Submitted

PUBLICATION NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the Public Accuracy Test of the Optical Scan election tabulating equipment, to be used at the State Primary & Special Election of the First Congressional District to be held August 9, 2022, will be conducted in the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, Freeborn County Government Center, 411 Broadway Avenue South, Albert Lea, Minnesota at 10:00 am on Friday, July 29, 2022.

This public test is open to the general public.

Statutory Authority: MS 201.221; 203B.09; 204C.361; 204D.11 and 206.56.

Pat Martinson
County Auditor-Treasurer
Freeborn County, Minnesota

More Public Notices

051293-F1

7.5.22 MINUTES

FILE 040675F02

7.12.22 MINUTES

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials