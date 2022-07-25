PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
Published 5:18 am Monday, July 25, 2022
PUBLICATION NOTICE
NOTICE is hereby given that the Public Accuracy Test of the Optical Scan election tabulating equipment, to be used at the State Primary & Special Election of the First Congressional District to be held August 9, 2022, will be conducted in the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, Freeborn County Government Center, 411 Broadway Avenue South, Albert Lea, Minnesota at 10:00 am on Friday, July 29, 2022.
This public test is open to the general public.
Statutory Authority: MS 201.221; 203B.09; 204C.361; 204D.11 and 206.56.
Pat Martinson
County Auditor-Treasurer
Freeborn County, Minnesota