PUBLICATION NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the Public Accuracy Test of the Optical Scan election tabulating equipment, to be used at the State Primary & Special Election of the First Congressional District to be held August 9, 2022, will be conducted in the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, Freeborn County Government Center, 411 Broadway Avenue South, Albert Lea, Minnesota at 10:00 am on Friday, July 29, 2022.

This public test is open to the general public.

Statutory Authority: MS 201.221; 203B.09; 204C.361; 204D.11 and 206.56.

Pat Martinson

County Auditor-Treasurer

Freeborn County, Minnesota