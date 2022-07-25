CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., at the Albert Lea City Hall, 221 E. Clark Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007, to consider the following action:

To declare the following property without any further public purpose, waive the Planning Commission review for analysis of consistency with the Comprehensive Plan, and sell the below property at the price of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000) on the condition the property is used for the building and operation of a warehouse and office space within one year of the date of closing and a 75-foot setback with vegetative screening is established by covenant:

Lot 4, Block 2, Sparks Subdivision in the City of Albert Lea, County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota, according to the plat on file and record in the office of the County Recorder of Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Written comments must be submitted by 5:00 PM, Monday, August 8, 2022 to:

City Clerk Daphney Maras

City of Albert Lea 221 E. Clark Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Or by email at the following address: dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

s/s City Clerk