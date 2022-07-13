Roger Doyle

Roger Harold Doyle, 78, of Albert Lea, MN passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022.

Roger was born on October 13, 1943, to Vernon and Mabel (Madson) in Albert Lea, MN. He attended grade school in Conger, MN and went on to attend high school in Alden, MN. After high school he began working at Queen Products in Albert Lea, MN; and later worked for Larson Manufacturing in Lake Mills, IA.

Roger was a simple man and enjoyed tinkering around his yard and fixing things around his house. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his best friend and neighbor, Bud Rogers. He and Bud spent many hours visiting and sharing stories.

Roger is survived by his sister, Delores Robinson; brothers, Burton (Doreen) Doyle and Ken (Joyce Swanson) Doyle; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Bud (Nancy) Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter in infancy, sister, Lois Heine; brother, Gary Doyle; and long-time friend, Mary Jensen.

A Memorial Service for Roger will be held at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:30 AM with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN.