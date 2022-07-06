Salvation Army offering cleanup kits after flooding

The Albert Lea Salvation Army is offering cleanup kits for anyone affected by Monday night’s flooding.

Kits include brooms, brushes, gloves, bleach and a bucket, to name a few.

“People can come here to our offices at 302 Court St., and we can provide them a cleanup kit,” said Maj. Sandy Hunt.

According to Hunt, a few people have already stopped by, and she said nine kits had been handed out as of Wednesday afternoon.

The center is open from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If people need other assistance, Hunt encouraged them to talk to the Salvation Army to see if they can provide assistance.

Rich Hall, director of Freeborn County Emergency Management, also took some kits from Hunt and her team out to Alden.

“From my understanding they had some flooding there, too,” she said.