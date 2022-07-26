Sanitary sewer, water service line protection program begins next week

Homeowners who don’t want to be a part of the program should contact city to opt-out

The city’s new service line protection program is slated to begin on Monday.

If residents want to opt out of the program and avoid being charged for the service, they should do so this week.

The program, which costs homeowners $5.50 per month on their utility bill, covers failed or leaking exterior water or sewer lines within a property owner’s responsibility.

The plan covers residential water lines from the house to the curb and sewer lines from the house to the trunk main, with a maximum of $8,500 per occurrence per line. There is an unlimited annual coverage limit.

The program uses fully vetted local contractors to complete the repairs, and all repairs would need to meet state and local codes.

Kristi Brutlag, city finance director, said thus far 300 have opted out of the program out of approximately 6,200 eligible properties. The city’s finance department is in charge of adding and deleting customers for the program.

The Albert Lea Council approved the contract, with Utility Service Partners Private Label Inc., doing business as Service Line Warranties of America, in March for a five-year period with annual automatic renewal.

If people want to decline the service, they need to call the city Finance Department at 377-4300, stop in at the Finance Department window at City Hall or download and return the form online at www.cityofalbertlea.org/line-protection.