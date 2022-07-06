Sarah Stultz: Proud to be your community newspaper

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

The whole time I’ve lived in Albert Lea — almost 16 years now — I’ve always enjoyed watching the annual Third of July Parade.

It’s a great opportunity to get together with literally thousands of your friends and neighbors and see everyone in an action-packed hour or hour-and-a-half-long event. As a people watcher, I also just simply love parades.

I had heard stories about when the Tribune participated in parades in the past, including having a large bell on the float, and this year one of my co-workers raised the idea of the Tribune joining in again.

Wanting to keep with the theme of the parade, but also wanting to showcase a little about what we do, we decided to make a faux front page of the newspaper, which we had blown up at Church Offset Printing on a large board, and then displayed it on the back of our decorated trailer.

As I walked into the Freeborn County Fairgrounds the day of the parade to start lining up, I had a little anticipation as is sometimes the case when trying new things.

While I’m used to covering all of the things happening in the community, I’m still not used to being in events that the newspaper has to cover.

All these thoughts were quickly brushed aside as I exited the fairgrounds with my co-workers behind our decorated trailer.

We were met with scores of people excited to see us, and we went to work handing out candy, pinwheels, slap bracelets, T-shirts, magazines, bags and of course subscription certificates.

Though it was a hot walk from the fairgrounds to Central Park, we were so busy handing out goodies and talking with people that before we knew it, we had already reached the end of the route.

It was exhilarating.

Thank you for greeting us with smiles and thank yous and for letting us share about what we do with you.

We are proud to be your community newspaper.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.