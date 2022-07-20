Sarah Stultz: Test your knowledge of local news in quizzes

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

We’ve started a fun game for readers on the Tribune’s website to test their knowledge of local news.

The news quizzes come out once a week on Saturdays and feature 10 multiple choice questions asking about local stories that have been in the paper and online that week.

The first quiz went online Saturday. There were questions about stories on topics such as flood damage, the city’s work to fix up a South Broadway building, the new veterans service officer and the county’s search for a new administrator, to name a few.

As you answer each question, you’ll find out if you selected the right answer, and then at the end if you get 80% of the questions right, you earn a chance to win a three-month digital subscription.

The winner of the subscription will be selected each quarter, and you can earn a new chance each week that you participate in the quiz.

The quizzes are one of several ways we are trying to reach out to different kinds of readers, but they’re also a fun way to spend some free time.

Once school is back up and running, I could even see the quizzes being a good way to help youth dig into the news and current events in their classes. We hope teachers will take advantage of the resource.

The quizzes are easy to access at www.albertleatribune.com/contests and do not require a subscription to see.

And while you’re checking out the quizzes, I encourage you to also check for other contests.

We recently had our annual Readers Choice contest on there, and currently there’s the Summer Fun Sweepstakes, which runs through Friday. That contest also involves prizes, including a $175 prize package and one-year digital membership. For that one, all you have to do is enter your email for a chance to win.

In the future, we hope to incorporate even more onto our contest page with potential contests involving photo submissions and polls.

Have some fun!

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.