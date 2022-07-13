Storage units broken into and other reports
Published 9:47 am Wednesday, July 13, 2022
A storage unit was reported broken into at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday at 301 Rezin Ave.
Police received a report at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday of a break-in of a storage unit sometime the day prior at 301 Rezin Ave. A tote full of fishing gear was missing.
3 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Dominic Michael Modderman, 23, for a warrant for third-degree driving under the influence at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday at 525 W. College St.
Police arrested Scott Allen Franklin, 60, on an active warrant, as well as fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and obstruction of the legal process after a traffic stop at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies served a warrant on Lori Beth Castro, 31, at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway.
Catalytic converter stolen
A catalytic converter was reported stolen and a second was attempted to be taken off at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday at 1400 W. Main St.
Stolen vehicle recovered
A stolen vehicle was recovered at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday near East Ninth Street and Lee Avenue.