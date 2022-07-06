Thanks for support of Kiwanis club’s kettle korn 

The Albert Lea Daybreakers Kiwanis would like to thank the Albert Lea and Freeborn County community for their support this year, including the Fourth of July festivities this past weekend. We were overjoyed with your support of our kettle korn fundraising efforts and are excited about the potential impact we can have on the youth of our community due to your support. You truly do make the difference in the positive impacts we can make in Freeborn County.

The Albert Lea Daybreakers Kiwanis is a nonprofit organization consisting of about 30 “…volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time*.” Our annual fundraiser is “Popping for a Purpose” as we sell our kettle korn to raise funds to support youth. This year’s focus purpose is the all-inclusive playground. We secured a matching grant from the United Way of Freeborn County to match up to $10,000 if we raise enough to donate that full amount. We will be at both Wind Down Wednesdays selling our kettle korn and accepting donations to utilize as much of the matching grant as possible.

We also wish to thank a couple organizations that help us do what we do for the community and our efforts: Freeborn County Coop Oil Co for supplying us with the gas to run our operations, the local media (KATE, Power 96, Albert Lea Tribune, etc.) for keeping the community informed about our popping, and Karl’s Carquest for all they do from storage to assisting our organization get ready for each event. Their efforts, combined with the amazing support of our community, allow us to positively impact the youth of our community.

Follow us on Facebook to see upcoming events.

John Double

past-president

Albert Lea Daybreakers Kiwanis

* Kiwanis Internationalmission statement quoted