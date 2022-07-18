Trailer reported stolen and other reports

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 11:09 a.m. Friday of a stolen trailer at 2300 Wildwood Circle.

1 cited for assault

Deputies cited Tony Lee Quickstad, 45, on assault charges at 3:27 p.m. Saturday at 498 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Robin Marie Casebolt, 42, for theft at 12:06 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Ashley Marie McCullough, 22, on an arrest and detain hold at 8:25 p m.. Friday at 928 W. Front St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Edgar Wayne Gutierrez, 21, on an EOD warrant at 10:04 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East 11th Street and Viking Avenue.

Tire slashed on vehicle

A tire was reported slashed on a vehicle at 10:02 a.m. Saturday at 200 E. Third St.

Flower pots broken

Police received a report of a male who broke flower pots and items outside of 224 S. Broadway.

Burglary reported

Police received a report at 1:25 p.m. Saturday of a burglary at 321 Sibley Ave. A 55-inch television was taken.

Windows broken

Police received a report at 2:49 p.m. Saturday of kids inside an abandoned trailer breaking windows at 2315 Gene Ave.

Damage to a window was reported at 6:13 a.m. Sunday at 821 Water St.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Armando Alejandro Rojas, 30, for domestic assault at 12:31 a.m. Sunday at 414 Maurice Ave.

Fraudulent charges reported

Police received a report of fraudulent charges on a credit card at 9:50 a.m. Sunday at 429 St. Thomas Ave.